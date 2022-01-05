Search icon
After Delta, Omicron, now ‘IHU’ variant found in France

New Covid-19 variant B.1.640.2 has been reported by researchers in France. Temporarily named ‘IHU’, the variant is believed to have infected 12 people in the country.

