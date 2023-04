After Bihar, fresh Ram Navami violence, stone pelting in West Bengal: What’s happening in Hooghly

After communal clashes erupted in Bihar, fresh bouts of violence erupted in West Bengal as the city of Hooghly became the latest target of clashes between two communities. This time, violence erupted in and around a Ram Navami Shobha Yatra carried out by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).