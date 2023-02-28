After Ajnala incident, Punjab Police learning Sikh Martial Arts

Punjab police personnel started learning Gatka (Sikh Martial Arts) on Feb 27, after the Ajnala incident. This training is being carried out to keep them fit and handle dangerous situations. Notably, this step has been taken after the Ajnala incident where supporters of Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De organisation, entered the police station breaking barricades with swords and guns.“Police personnel are being given special training in Gatka for their physical fitness and to make them capable of dealing with any dangerous situation,” informed Avtar Singh, DSP (Headquarters).