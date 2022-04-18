Afghans in UK hold protest against Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan

A large number of Afghans living in the United Kingdom protested outside the Pakistan embassy in London against recent airstrikes in parts of Khost and Kunar provinces in Afghanistan. On the night of April 15, Pakistani aircraft launched airstrikes into Afghan territory killing more than 40 civilians. Following the incident, the Taliban summoned Pakistan’s ambassador Manssor Ahmad Khan to convey concerns to the Pakistan government over the incident. A protester said, “Pakistan army has killed more than 100 Afghan civilians – they were children, they were women, they were elderly people – they were not terrorists”. They called Pakistan as terrorist state and shouted slogans like “We want justice” from the United Nations and international community to hold Islamabad responsible for genocide in Afghanistan. The demonstration organised by All Afghan Protection CIC also protested against Iran for inhumane treatment of Afghan refugees. They gathered at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Knightsbridge, before marching to demonstrate outside the High Commission for Pakistan, where they demanded an end to Pakistan's interference and killing of Afghan civilians. Similar demonstrations were also carried out in Paris city of France.