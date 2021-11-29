{"id":"2921673","source":"DNA","title":"Afghanistan: Taliban's new media rules for women","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Women in Afghanistan have faced a lot of restrictions Taliban has now unveiled a new set of restrictions on Afghan media.\r

As per the new restrictions, Taliban asked the country's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas that feature woman actors. \r

