Afghanistan Earthquake: 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In J&K, Delhi-NCR

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon at 12:17 pm. The quake's epicentre was located at 36.10 degrees North latitude and 71.20 degrees East longitude, with a depth of 130 kilometres. Tremors from the earthquake were felt across several northern regions of India, including Jammu and Kashmir and the Delhi-NCR area.