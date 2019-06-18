AES deaths Doctors will be brought from outside says Bihar Chief Secretary

While addressing a press conference on deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar’s Muzzafarpur, Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said, “The Chief Minister (CM) also gave directions that there is no dearth of doctors and all of them are carrying out their duties but to supplement them, some doctors be brought from outside. Some doctors from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) are being sent there today.” “CM gave few directions. He said main reason of deaths is that patients reach hospitals late. It is been reiterated that patients won't have to bear any expense in coming to hospitals. Their fare will be reimbursed, they will be given Rs 400 at flat rate,” he added.