AES deaths Children shouldnt sleep empty stomach advises Bihar Chief Secretary

While addressing a press conference on deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said, “It's been decided that a team will visit all houses, where children have been affected, to know their socio-economic and environmental background. Team will assess their condition, poverty, sanitation and see if there was an environmental factor behind it.” “Awareness is being created that children shouldn't sleep on an empty stomach and be immediately brought to hospital if they fall sick. We have given directions that all ASHA workers, ANMs, Anganwadi workers distribute ORS in all households and tell them its importance,” he added.