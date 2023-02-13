Aero India 2023 takes off in Bengaluru PM Modi’s shout-out to made-in-India Tejas

Nearly 809 companies from 98 countries are taking part in Aero India 2023. Inaugurating the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Aero India reflects India's new strength and aspirations. He added that the made-in-India Tejas aircraft and INS Vikrant as examples of India's potential.