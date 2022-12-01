Advocating a change Late Ahmed Patels daughter smells anti-incumbency in Gujarat polls

Late Ahmed Patel’s daughter Mumtaz Patel casts her vote at Ankleshwar, Bharuch on Dec 01. After casting her vote, Mumtaaz said, “We are advocating a change. Chief Ministers were changed, so they can feel anti-incumbency. There is a neck-to-neck fight in Ankleswar.”