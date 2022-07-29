Advocate Pinky Anand: Slanderous allegations made against Smriti Irani, her family over Goa bar

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on July 29 filed a defamation suit against three Congress leaders. Senior Advocate Pinki Anand, representing Smriti Irani, said that the defamation suit was against the slanderous allegations made against Union Minister and her family. Speaking to ANI, she said, “In Smriti Irani’s case, slanderous allegations made against her regarding some bar in Goa and linking her, her family’s name, morphing pictures, posting them etc. This is a counterblast to the National Herald case.”