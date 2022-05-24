Advocate Hari Shankar Pandey files case against AIMIM, Samajwadi Party chiefs over their remarks on ‘Gyanvapi’

Advocate Hari Shankar Pandey filed a case against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on their remarks on the Gyanvapi Mosque. “There's a procedure that when Police don't file a case, it can be filed under 156(3) through court. Under this procedure, my application has been accepted and hearing is being done today. My case is against those who hurt Hindu sentiments,” the advocate said. “It includes eight people, including Intezamia Committee members, Owaisi brothers and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. They had said that there was no Temple/Shivling there and it is a fountain instead and it becomes a temple if you just keep a stone,” he added.