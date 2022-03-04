Adviser to President of Ukraine shared video of fire at nuclear plant

Advisor of the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shared a video of fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on social media. Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Earlier, Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, "Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broken out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl.”