Adnan Sami dedicates his Padma Shri Award to parents

Singer Adnan Sami was conferred with Padma Shri Award on November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhawan. After receiving the award, Sami said, “Sometimes you don't have words to express yourself. Thankful to Government. Thankful to people, nothing is possible without them. I dedicate this to my father-mother. It's not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I'll try to carry out well.