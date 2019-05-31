Admiral Karambir Singh takes over as Chief of Naval staff

Admiral Karambir Singh took over as the chief of the Naval staff in Delhi on Friday. He is the 24th Chief of the Naval staff. Admiral Singh will be the first helicopter pilot to become chief of Naval Staff. He succeeded Admiral Sunil Lanba to become Indian Navy’s Chief. Admiral Singh said, “My predecessors made sure that Navy has a solid foundation and has reached new heights. It’ll be my endeavour to continue with their efforts and provide the nation with a Navy that's strong, credible and ready to meet security challenge in maritime domain.”