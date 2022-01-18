Administration asks organisers to postpone Dharam Sansad in Aligarh during COVID MCC

The administration has asked the organisers of Dharam Sansad, to be held on January 22 and 23 in Aligarh, to postpone. The date of the event is being pushed back keeping in view of Model Code of Conduct and COVID, informed Rakesh Kumar Patel, ADM Aligarh on January 17.