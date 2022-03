Adhir Ranjan takes swipe at Kapil Sibal’s ‘Ghar ki Congress’ remark

Furious over Kapil Sibal's leadership change advice, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on March 16, strongly retaliated to it and said that Sibal is not used to being out of power. “Kapil Sibal got many advancements because of the Congress party. Things were good when he was a minister in the UPA government, now when UPA is not in power, he is feeling bad,” said Adhir Chowdhury.