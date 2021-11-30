Adhir Chowdhury terms suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs as ‘retrospective effect’

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on November 30 said they staged a walkout from the Lower House to show support to the 12 MPs who have been suspended and termed the suspension as a ‘retrospective effect’. “We have staged a walkout from Lok Sabha to support the 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha who have been suspended. The action of suspension from the current winter session points at a ‘retrospective effect’. Why should an apology be issued?” added Chowdhury.