Additional developments in Gyanvapi survey will seek more time from Court Lawyer Vishnu Jain

While speaking on the Gyanvapi Mosque survey, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on May 19 in Delhi, informed that there have been some additional developments relating to the case. “We have not filed an affidavit yet. The Supreme Court has kept the matter for hearing today. Additional developments have taken place in the meantime that have to be brought to the records of the court. So, we will seek some time from the court,” the advocate said. “We have requested our legal time there (Varanasi) to take some adjournment today as the matter is pending before SC and we need to place every document on the records. So, simultaneously two proceedings can't go on,” he added.