Adani Row: Opposition MPs form human chain in Parliament to demand JPC probe

Opposition MPs formed a human chain and protested outside Parliament over the Adani row. They demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe on the Hindenburg report on March 16. “Our aim is that a discussion should be there regarding a JPC probe on the Adani issue. We want JPC to be formed, that’s why we are protesting. Government isn’t listening, government ministers and BJP MPs are themselves creating ruckus to shut the House,” said Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “Government must listen to us, they promised to give answers. Now we can see that house isn’t functioning, it isn’t the Opposition but these people who have shut the Parliament,” said Farooq Abdullah.