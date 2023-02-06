Search icon
Adani row: DMK leader Tiruchi Siva protests at Gandhi statue in Parliament

DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva protested with Opposition MPs at the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises on February 06 in Delhi. They have demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Adani Group issue. UK-based research agency Hindenburg accused Adani Group of “stock manipulation and accounting fraud.” However, Adani Group refuted the claims citing the report as “Malicious and mischievous.”

