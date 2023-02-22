Adani is treated well as he is BJP’s treasurer: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on February 22 said Adani has been treated well even after doing the scam because he is BJP’s treasurer who pays them well. While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, “The Adani scam happened where is CBI, ED, Income Tax Department, SEBI? How much investigation has been done so far? BJP wants to create problems for the Opposition party. Manish Sisodia who is working for the welfare of children, CBI’s notice has been sent to him. Adani who has done scam, he has been treated well because he is giving them money as BJP’s treasurer. Manish Sisodia wants to work, that’s why he asked some time for making Delhi’s Budget.”