Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Adani is treated well as he is BJP’s treasurer: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on February 22 said Adani has been treated well even after doing the scam because he is BJP’s treasurer who pays them well. While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, “The Adani scam happened where is CBI, ED, Income Tax Department, SEBI? How much investigation has been done so far? BJP wants to create problems for the Opposition party. Manish Sisodia who is working for the welfare of children, CBI’s notice has been sent to him. Adani who has done scam, he has been treated well because he is giving them money as BJP’s treasurer. Manish Sisodia wants to work, that’s why he asked some time for making Delhi’s Budget.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.