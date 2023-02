Adani-Hindenburg Saga: Gautam Adani out of Top 10 billionaires list; loses $34bn in 3 days

Gautam Adani has slipped out of the list of the world's top 10 richest people. The Indian tycoon has fallen from third place to 11th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani’s personal wealth has gone down USD 34 billion in last three trading days. Adani’s current fortune is $84.4 billion, while Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is $82.2 billion. Shares of Adani Group companies started bleeding on stock market.