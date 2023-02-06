Search icon
Adani-Hindenburg row: Congress holds nationwide protests, demands probe into the matter

The Congress has launched protests from the Parliament to the streets demanding a probe into the stock rout of Adani Group companies. The party is holding countrywide protests in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches. It is being argued by the Opposition that the exposure of public sector banks, like the SBI, and LIC in Adani Group shares has had a big impact on the savings of the middle class.

