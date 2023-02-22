Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

“Adani group has potential…,” Israel’s Ambassador to India backs Adani takeover of Haifa port

After completion of 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Ambassador Naor Gilon said that handing over of Israel's Haifa Port to Adani company is a symbol of deep trust between Israel and India. “It was a very important move from our point of view. We are giving to the Indian company is very symbolic of deep trust. It has the potential for them to make Haifa port which it needs to be. The potential is huge. We are very happy with this” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.