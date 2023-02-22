“Adani group has potential…,” Israel’s Ambassador to India backs Adani takeover of Haifa port

After completion of 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Ambassador Naor Gilon said that handing over of Israel's Haifa Port to Adani company is a symbol of deep trust between Israel and India. “It was a very important move from our point of view. We are giving to the Indian company is very symbolic of deep trust. It has the potential for them to make Haifa port which it needs to be. The potential is huge. We are very happy with this” he added.