Actor Vikram Gokhale alive but on ventilator Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital PRO

Refuting the death rumour of Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhle, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital’s PRO Shirish Yadgikar on November 24 shared that the actor is alive but critical. “A meeting between Vikram Gokhale's family and doctors took place this morning at 10 am. The actor is very much alive but critical and on the ventilator. News of his demise is wrong,” said Shirish Yadgikar.