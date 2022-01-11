Actor Siddharth’s remarks an attempt to be in limelight: Activist Varalaxmi Manchala

Activist Varalaxmi Manchala on January 11 demanded an apology from the actor Siddharth over his recent tweet on badminton Saina Nehwal and said that the recent tweet was an attempt to be in limelight. “Actor Siddharth’s remarks on Saina Nehwal's tweet are absolutely wrong. Just because he is a celebrity doesn't mean he can comment on a woman sportsperson. Usually, celebrities stay active on social media and this was an attempt to be in limelight,” the activist said.