Actor Dileep appears before Kerala Crime Branch for interrogation in Actress molestation case

Actor Dileep, one of the accused in the 2017 Malayalam actress molestation case, appeared before the Kerala Crime Branch for interrogation on March 29 for the second consecutive day. S Sreejith, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Crime Branch of the Kerala Police, also reached at the Crime Branch. The actor was interrogated for 7 hours on March 28.