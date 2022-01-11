Activist Brinda Adige demands actor Siddharth’s apology over his tweet on Saina Nehwal

Activist Brinda Adige on January 10 took a jibe at actor Siddharth over his tweet on shuttler Saina Nehwal and said the tweet that was made by the actor is “sexist” and “misogynistic.” “Tweet by actor Siddharth responding to shuttler Saina Nehwal is sexist, misogynistic. Irrespective of people's political views no need to make such crass remarks targeting a woman of accomplishments. He must apologize, and Twitter should suspend his account,” the activist said.