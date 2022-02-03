Active cases of COVID reduced by 60,000 in last 15 days, says UP CM

Emphasising on the health management of Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 03 informed that the active cases of COVID in the state have reduced by 60,000 in the past 15 days. He went on to assert that during the second wave, they had set up over 551 oxygen plants in view of oxygen crisis. “In the 2nd wave, we had set up over 551 oxygen plants in view of oxygen crisis. We have also managed to successfully contain the third wave. Active cases in the state have reduced by about 60,000 in the last 15 days. Over a lakh cases reported on January 17, today it's about 41,000,” said UP CM.