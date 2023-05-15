Action will be taken under law Baldev Singh Aulakh on harassment case in govt school

Uttar Pradesh Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh reacted to the sexual abuse of 13 girl students in a government school in Shahjahanpur on May 13. He said that action will be taken against the accused. He also informed that if teachers are involved in this case, they will be fired. While speaking to ANI, Baldev Singh Aulakh said, “Whoever has done such a thing, action will be taken against him under the law. If teachers are involved in such cases, they will be thrown out of the school.”