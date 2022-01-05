Action will be taken under Gangster Act says Kanpur Police on ruckus during PM Modi’s visit

Talking on the arrest of 7 persons for plotting a ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on December 28, Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Kumar Arun on January 04 said action will be taken against the accused under the Gangster Act and if needed, NSA can also be imposed. “We have arrested 7 persons for conspiring to create ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanpur on December 28. We are taking action in this matter under Gangster Act and if needed NSA Act will also be imposed,” he said.