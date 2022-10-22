हिंदी में पढ़ें
About Ayodhya's history
Watch the video to know about Lord Ram's arrival to Ayodhya and how Mir Baqi destroyed the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple to make Babri Masjid on top of it.
