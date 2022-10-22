Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

About Ayodhya's history

Watch the video to know about Lord Ram's arrival to Ayodhya and how Mir Baqi destroyed the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple to make Babri Masjid on top of it.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, meet beautiful WAGs of Pakistani players
Raju Srivastava death: Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bollywood movies featuring late comedian
World samosa day: 5 unknown facts about world samosa day
Redmi 6A blast allegedly kills women in her sleep: 5 reasons why smartphone battery catches fire
Five prudent tips that will help you manage your personal finances
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Terrorist killed, infiltration attempt thwarted in Kupwara district
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.