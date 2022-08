About 10 dead, several injured due to electrocution in WB's Cooch Behar

As many as 10 persons died in Cooch Behar, West Bengal after a pickup van carrying passengers en route to Jalpesh got electrocuted on July 31. Soon after the incident, the passengers were rushed to the hospital where 16 out of 27 people in the van were referred to Jalpaiguri hospital for treatment. Further investigation into the matter is underway.