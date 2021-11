{"id":"2921178","source":"DNA","title":"Abhishek Bachchan promotes ‘Bob Biswas’","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Actor Abhishek Bachchan is on promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Bob Biswas’. He was spotted in his casual best. Junior Bachchan was accompanied by producer Sujoy Ghosh. ‘Bob Biswas’ will release on December 03.","summary":"Actor Abhishek Bachchan is on promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Bob Biswas’. He was spotted in his casual best. Junior Bachchan was accompanied by producer Sujoy Ghosh. ‘Bob Biswas’ will release on December 03.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-abhishek-bachchan-promotes-bob-biswas-2921178","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006973-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2511_DNA_ANI_STORY_22.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637844602","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921178"}