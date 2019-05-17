‘Ab ki baar 300 paar phir ek baar Modi Sarkar’ PM Modi

Addressing his last rally of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said he is sure of the BJP-led ruling dispensation winning over 300 seats in the House. Addressing the rally in Khargone, Modi also thanked people for deciding to make him the prime minister again.People will elect a majority government for the second time in a row after decades, he said.