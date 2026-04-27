AAP Vs BJP NDA Strength Rises To 148 In Rajya Sabha After New 7 MPs AAP Down To 3 | Raghav Chadha

AAP Vs BJP: NDA Strength Rises To 148 In Rajya Sabha After New 7 MPs, AAP Down To 3 | Raghav Chadha Seven rebel Rajya Sabha parliamentarians from the Aam Aadmi Party were officially inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party, as the Rajya Sabha Secretariat updated party positions in the Upper House.This comes days after Raghav Chadha, along with six MPs, left AAP and decided to merge with BJP after being removed from the post of deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha last month.“We have decided that we, two-thirds of members belonging to the AAP in the Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge with the BJP,” Raghav Chadha said at a press conference. The BJP had 106 members, and the NDA had 141 (including seven nominated members). These totals have now risen to 113 and 148, respectively. By year-end, with over 30 seats falling vacant, the BJP expects to gain at least five more seats, inching closer to the two-thirds majority mark of 163.Now, according to the updated list, the Congress has 29 members, while the Trinamool Congress holds 13 seats. The DMK has 8 members, followed by the YSR Congress Party with 7. The Biju Janata Dal has 6 members, and the AIADMK has 5. #raghavchadha #aamaadmiparty #bjp #rajyasabha #arvindkejriwal