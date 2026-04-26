AAP vs BJP: Lone AAP MP In Punjab; Seechewal Reveals Why He Stayed Back

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INDIA
Following the tectonic shift in Punjab’s political landscape, Balbir Singh Seechewal now stands as the lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from the state after a massive exodus. While seven of his colleagues—including high-profile names like Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh—merged with the BJP, Seechewal has remained steadfast. This development comes amid reports of a "tea invite" from the departing "Chadha Group," highlighting the intense internal pressure and the dramatic split that has left the AAP’s upper house presence in Punjab severely diminished. Environmentalist-turned-politician Seechewal has addressed why he chose not to "ditch" the party during this crisis. While other leaders cited a departure from core principles as their reason for joining the BJP, Seechewal’s decision to stay provides a singular point of stability for the party’s leadership in the region. The report also sheds light on the behind-the-scenes maneuvers, including Vikramjit Sahney’s role and the strategic "calls" made during the transition that saw the majority of the AAP's Punjab representatives switch their allegiances.