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AAP vs BJP: Lone AAP MP In Punjab; Seechewal Reveals Why He Stayed Back

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Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 10:07 PM IST

AAP vs BJP Lone AAP MP In Punjab; Seechewal Reveals Why He Stayed Back

Following the tectonic shift in Punjab’s political landscape, Balbir Singh Seechewal now stands as the lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from the state after a massive exodus. While seven of his colleagues—including high-profile names like Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh—merged with the BJP, Seechewal has remained steadfast. This development comes amid reports of a "tea invite" from the departing "Chadha Group," highlighting the intense internal pressure and the dramatic split that has left the AAP’s upper house presence in Punjab severely diminished. Environmentalist-turned-politician Seechewal has addressed why he chose not to "ditch" the party during this crisis. While other leaders cited a departure from core principles as their reason for joining the BJP, Seechewal’s decision to stay provides a singular point of stability for the party’s leadership in the region. The report also sheds light on the behind-the-scenes maneuvers, including Vikramjit Sahney’s role and the strategic "calls" made during the transition that saw the majority of the AAP's Punjab representatives switch their allegiances.

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Following the tectonic shift in Punjab’s political landscape, Balbir Singh Seechewal now stands as the lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from the state after a massive exodus. While seven of his colleagues—including high-profile names like Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh—merged with the BJP, Seechewal has remained steadfast. This development comes amid reports of a "tea invite" from the departing "Chadha Group," highlighting the intense internal pressure and the dramatic split that has left the AAP’s upper house presence in Punjab severely diminished.

Environmentalist-turned-politician Seechewal has addressed why he chose not to "ditch" the party during this crisis. While other leaders cited a departure from core principles as their reason for joining the BJP, Seechewal’s decision to stay provides a singular point of stability for the party’s leadership in the region. The report also sheds light on the behind-the-scenes maneuvers, including Vikramjit Sahney’s role and the strategic "calls" made during the transition that saw the majority of the AAP's Punjab representatives switch their allegiances.

AAP vs BJP
Raghav Chadha
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