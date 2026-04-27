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Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

AAP Vs BJP AAP Accuses Raghav Chadha Of Conspiring With BJP Over ‘Toxic Work Culture’ Claim

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday launched a broadside against Raghav Chadha after he drew a parallel between quitting the party and switching jobs, accusing him of hatching a conspiracy with the BJP.In a video shared on X, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that even when someone changes jobs, they have to give a three-month notice.“I just saw a video of Raghav where he says that just like people change jobs or companies, he has changed his party. I want to say that when we change jobs or work in a company, it has nothing to do with ideology. You join and stay in a political party because of ideology. Still, I would say that if Raghav was not comfortable in that party, he had every right to leave. But even when you change jobs within a company, you give a three-month notice. You inform your employer that you are moving to a new company and take time to transfer your knowledge. Since you have worked there for years, it is your responsibility. You don’t conspire to destroy the company you are leaving,” Bharadwaj said. Bharadwaj said that Raghav Chadha entered into a conspiracy with the BJP after the Enforcement Directorate tightened its grip on him. #aamaadmiparty #bjp #raghavchadha #arvindkejriwal #aapvsbjp #bjpvsaap

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The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday launched a broadside against Raghav Chadha after he drew a parallel between quitting the party and switching jobs, accusing him of hatching a conspiracy with the BJP.In a video shared on X, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that even when someone changes jobs, they have to give a three-month notice.“I just saw a video of Raghav where he says that just like people change jobs or companies, he has changed his party. I want to say that when we change jobs or work in a company, it has nothing to do with ideology. You join and stay in a political party because of ideology. Still, I would say that if Raghav was not comfortable in that party, he had every right to leave. But even when you change jobs within a company, you give a three-month notice. You inform your employer that you are moving to a new company and take time to transfer your knowledge. Since you have worked there for years, it is your responsibility. You don’t conspire to destroy the company you are leaving,” Bharadwaj said. Bharadwaj said that Raghav Chadha entered into a conspiracy with the BJP after the Enforcement Directorate tightened its grip on him. #aamaadmiparty #bjp #raghavchadha #arvindkejriwal #aapvsbjp #bjpvsaap

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