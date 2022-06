AAP student wing holds protest in Delhi against ‘Agnipath’ scheme, protesters detained by police

With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joining the Opposition protests against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, the AAP student wing, Chatr-Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), held a protest against the scheme in Delhi on June 17. The protesters put forth their demand to make the recruitment permanent. The protesters were later detained by the police.