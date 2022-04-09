AAP received complaints about Anoop Kesari talking dirty to women: Manish Sisodia

While speaking on former AAP leader Anoop Kesari joining the BJP during a Press Conference in Delhi, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on April 09 hit out on the former AAP leader and said that AAP was anyways going to make him leave the party for his comments on women. The Deputy CM also said that the BJP is the right party for Anoop Kesari.“At 12 o'clock in the night, BJP's National President (JP Nadda) and Union Minister (Anurag Thakur) held a Press Conference and included such a person of the AAP party in the BJP, against whom AAP has received complaints that he talks dirty to women,” the Delhi Deputy CM said.