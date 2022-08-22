AAP promises better work in 5 years as compared to BJP’s 27 years in Gujarat

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on August 22 affirmed that AAP will do better work within one term than what BJP did in last 27 years in Gujarat. Addressing a Press Conference, Sisodia said, “On lines of Delhi in fields of education, health, inflation, electricity and as work has been done in Punjab; Gujarat too will vote for (Delhi CM & AAP Convenor) Kejriwal. We will do better work within one term than what BJP has done in past 27 years.”