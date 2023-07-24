Search icon
AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for monsoon session, AAP demands revocation

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was on Monday suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session for repeatedly "violating" the directives of the Chair while protesting on the Manipur issue

