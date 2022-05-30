AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj suspects involvement of closed ones behind Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

Hours after famous Punjabi Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala got murdered in Mansa, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on May 29 suspected the involvement of his closed ones behind his murder. “We’re shocked on the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. This shouldn’t have happened. Stringent punishment will be given to the persons involved. He had two security guards from Punjab police but was travelling in his car without them when he was murdered,” he said. “We’ll see if his friends are involved in murder case or not because they were the only ones aware of him moving without security. Police will investigate the case from every angle. But this needs to be thought upon as on whose advice he left without security,” he added.