AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan joins protest to stop anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh

Amid the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on May 09 joined the locals in their protest against the move of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). “People have already removed encroachments on my request. 'Wazu khana' and toilets outside a mosque here were removed in presence of police, earlier. When there are no encroachments, why have they come here? Just to do politics?” AAP MLA Khan added.