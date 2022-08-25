Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

AAP minister Atishi accuses BJP of luring AAP MLAs to topple Kejriwal govt

Ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs meeting on August 25, party leader Atishi accused BJP of luring MLAs to topple Arvind Kejriwal’s government. “BJP has been trying for days to topple Delhi Government. Our MLAs are being offered money and being threatened. Delhi Dy CM was threatened too. This is not the first such attempt. BJP has attempted Operation Lotus earlier too. They've always failed, they'll always fail,” said AAP leader Atishi. “We are absolutely certain that all AAP MLAs are with the party and will remain with the party. The Meeting (of party MLAs called by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) is scheduled to begin at 11 am. I expect all MLAs to arrive by then,” she added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH, MAH MHMCT DECLARED: Official website, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.