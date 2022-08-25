AAP minister Atishi accuses BJP of luring AAP MLAs to topple Kejriwal govt

Ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs meeting on August 25, party leader Atishi accused BJP of luring MLAs to topple Arvind Kejriwal’s government. “BJP has been trying for days to topple Delhi Government. Our MLAs are being offered money and being threatened. Delhi Dy CM was threatened too. This is not the first such attempt. BJP has attempted Operation Lotus earlier too. They've always failed, they'll always fail,” said AAP leader Atishi. “We are absolutely certain that all AAP MLAs are with the party and will remain with the party. The Meeting (of party MLAs called by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) is scheduled to begin at 11 am. I expect all MLAs to arrive by then,” she added.