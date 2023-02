AAP leaders contacting BJP Councillors, luring them with money: BJP leader Rekha Gupta

BJP leader Rekha Gupta on February 06 alleged that AAP is contacting BJP Councillors and luring them with money. While speaking with ANI on February 06, BJP leader Rekha Gupta alleged, “AAP leaders are contacting BJP Councillors and luring them with money. They are saying that the BJP has nothing. They are luring the BJP Councillors with offers to make them Chairman, of giving MLA tickets.”