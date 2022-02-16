AAP leader can be found at house of terrorist: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took an indirect dig at Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a public rally in poll-bound Barnala, Punjab and said that the biggest leader of ‘Jhaadu’ (the election symbol of the AAP) can be found at residence of a terrorist. “Punjab needs a stable government. I want you to remember that no matter what happens, you will not find a Congress leader at a terrorist's house, but the biggest leader of 'Jhaadu' can be found at the terrorist's house,” he added.