AAP is ‘Xerox copy’ of Congress, says PM Modi in Pathankot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16, while addressing a public rally in Pathankot took a jibe at the opposition parties, and called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a ‘Xerox copy’ of the Congress party. “If Congress is original, then AAP is its Xerox copy. One looted Punjab while the other one is involved in scams in Delhi. Despite being 'Ek hi thali ke chatte batte', they (AAP and Congress) are playing 'noora kushti' (fixed fight) in Punjab, pretending to be against each other,” PM Modi said. The Punjab Assembly Elections will be held on February 20.