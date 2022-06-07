AAP is the only ‘antidote’ for BJP, says Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 06 held a roadshow in Mehsana. The AAP National Convenor addressed the gathering, and called AAP an antidote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “People are scared to speak anything against the BJP. AAP is the only anti-dote for BJP. CR Patil is the actual CM in Gujarat. He calls me a thief. I construct schools, hospitals, give free electricity and water. They're the real thieves,” the AAP leader said.